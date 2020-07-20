IL&FS board misses resolution timeline, extends deadline by another year

MUMBAI: Nearly two years after taking control of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), the Uday Kotak-led board of directors has been able to resolve only 18% of the company’s outstanding debt of over ₹1 lakh crore.

While the bulk of the resolution was expected to be completed by March, the process had faced legal and regulatory delays with the covid-19 pandemic further slowing down the resolution of the bankrupt shadow banker and construction firm. The board said it will be able to resolve ₹50,590 crore debt by March 2021, and another ₹6,650 crore in FY22.

“The revised value accounts for over 57% of overall debt and is significantly higher than the average realization, till date, for financial creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process," the company said in a release.

The approved resolution plan involves a combination of asset sales, regular debt repayment by solvent entities, debt discharged or restructured in insolvent entities and the available cash balance across the group.

On 4 October 2018, with IL&FS teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had appointed a new board of directors led by senior banker Uday Kotak to lead the firm through the insolvency process which otherwise threatened to bring down India’s shadow banking system along with it.

The new board had to contend with a complex web of subsidiaries and cross-lending within IL&FS (347 entities within IL&FS with 175 of these overseas), outstanding debt of ₹99,355 crore, a fraud investigation into the previous management and subsequent forensic audits, and a portfolio infrastructure assets in various stages of completion.

So far, the new board has sold 11 entities with debt of ₹4,800 crore through which it brought in additional equity consideration of ₹625 crore, recovered ₹1,360 crore from loans and investments to non-IL&FS Group entities and has been able to repay ₹2,600 crore of principal to its own lenders.

The covid-19 pandemic has brought its own share of bottlenecks into the resolution process. CS Rajan, MD, addressing a virtual press conference, said that an Italian buyer (believed to be Autostrade) has withdrawn its bid for the Pune Sholapur Road Development Company. This was one of the five completed road assets that had been lined up for sale.

The Pune Sholapur Road Development Company will be now added to the proposed infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), where the first tranche will be launched by December. The InvIT will be used to convert the debt of lenders to 10 unsold road assets and three special purpose vehicles, with a target gross value of ₹13,000 crore.

“Post covid-19, it is taking longer to move approvals through the system," Rajan said. “It is difficult to conduct technical and engineering studies on assets where needed, toll revenues have fallen because of which it is hard to reach an estimate (on asset value), our real estate prices might be affected and our ability to engage with bidders has been impacted. Recoveries on large loans extended by IFIN (the lending arm) to some companies are near zero because these companies themselves are going through bankruptcy."

With the government keen to wrap up the resolution process, Uday Kotak said “The government wants us to take care of stakeholders and creditors, and not just wind up everything. Public interest is to be protected." Rajan added that the government is “cognizant of the pressures" and the new management has frequent review meetings with the Revenue Secretary.

The board shared a quarterly plan that estimates addressing additional debt of ₹8,800 crore by Q2FY21, ₹18,000 crore by Q3FY21 and over ₹6,000 crore by the end of Q4FY21 -- aggregating to ₹50,500 crore by end of FY2021. Efforts towards resolution of additional debt of ₹6,600 crore are likely to continue beyond FY21, as the board expects the resolution of major holding companies to take a longer time.

