IL&FS board misses resolution timeline, extends deadline by another year

“Post covid-19, it is taking longer to move approvals through the system," Rajan said. “It is difficult to conduct technical and engineering studies on assets where needed, toll revenues have fallen because of which it is hard to reach an estimate (on asset value), our real estate prices might be affected and our ability to engage with bidders has been impacted. Recoveries on large loans extended by IFIN (the lending arm) to some companies are near zero because these companies themselves are going through bankruptcy."