Home >Companies >News >IL&FS completes 50% stake sale in GIFT city to Gujarat government
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

IL&FS completes 50% stake sale in GIFT city to Gujarat government

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2020, 05:01 PM IST Tanya Thomas

  • IL&FS has received 32.71 crore as equity value for shares as sale consideration
  • The sale will additionally reduce consolidated debt of IL&FS by over 1,230 crore

MUMBAI : Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) completed the sale of its 50% stake in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Ltd (GIFTCL) to the Government of Gujarat, represented by the Gujarat Urban Development Company (GUDCL) on Monday.

IL&FS has received 32.71 crore as equity value for shares as sale consideration. The sale will additionally reduce consolidated debt of IL&FS by over 1,230 crore, the company said in a press release.

The group has an outstanding debt of over 1 trillion.

The sale was completed pursuant after gaining the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Principal Bench on May 22, 2020.

GUDCL, as the joint venture partner and the holder of the remaining 50% in GIFTCL, offered to purchase IL&FS Ltd.'s share in GIFTCL through exercise of a contemplated right of first refusal under the joint venture agreement.

GIFTCL is a company engaged in the business of real estate development and is currently developing an international financial services city in the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Region, including design, development, financing, operation and maintenance of the same.

"This development represents another key milestone in the overall resolution for the IL&FS group under the new board," the release said. "As part of the overall resolution plan to address a significant portion of the Group’s debt, the sale of a number of other Group assets are currently in various stages of progress."

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
IL&FS group owes nearly ₹94,216 to its creditors, of which ₹57,000 crore is owed to banks alone, mainly public sector lenders (Photo: Mint)

IL&FS seeks EoIs for its 26% stake in ONGC Tripura

1 min read . 25 May 2020
Bajaj Finance is among the group of lenders with the largest exposure to Karvy Stock Broking, which raised money from lenders by pledging shares owned by its clients. Photo: Mint

Bajaj Finance writes off exposure to IL&FS and Karvy

2 min read . 20 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout