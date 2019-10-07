The due date of redemption was September 30.
The due date of redemption was September 30.

IL&FS Engineering defaults on redemption of preference shares

1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2019, 09:47 PM IST PTI

  • IL&FS arm defaults on redemption of preference shares worth Rs39.5 crore in favour of Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd
  • Shares of IL&FS Engineering close at Rs3.87 apiece on the BSE, down 3.25%

MUMBAI : IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company on Monday said it has defaulted on redemption of preference shares worth 39.5 crore in favour of Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd.

The due date of redemption was September 30.

"Due to the present circumstances in relation to the company...the company is unable to redeem the preference shares on the due date," it said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Default on the redemption is with respect of non-convertible redeemable cumulative preference shares and optionally convertible preference shares.

The debt crisis at the infrastructure lender IL&FS, which created a turmoil in the Indian financial market and led to a situation of liquidity tightening in the system, came into light following a series of defaults by its group companies beginning September 2018.

The company's shares closed at Rs3.87 apiece on the BSE, down 3.25% as compared to the previous close.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue