IL&FS hands over education arm to Lexington Equity on slump sale

As of July, the Uday Kotak-led board of directors of IL&FS has resolved 18% of the company’s outstanding debt of more than ₹1 lakh crore, nearly two years after taking control of the bankrupt shadow banker and construction firm. The board said that legal and regulatory delays and Covid-19 has slowed down resolution process. The board set a new resolution timeline and said it will be able to resolve ₹50,590 crore of outstanding debt by March 2021 and a further ₹6,650 crore in FY22.