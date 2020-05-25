IL&FS invites buyers to sell 26% stake in ONGC Tripura Power

Located in Palatana in Tripura, ONGC Tripura is one of India’s largest gas-based power projects with an operational capacity of 726.6 mega-watt (MW). The plant supplies power to the energy deficit region of northeast India, with 86.5% of the capacity tied under long-term power purchase agreements, and gas sourced from ONGC at fixed prices as well as fixed escalation through a long-term fuel supply agreement. The plant also has secured majority of the approvals to add two 363.3 MW units to the existing capacity and expand to a total capacity of 1,453 MW.