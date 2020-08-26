IL&FS looks to auction its corporate headquarters at Bandra-Kurla complex

“Even during this testing times, the BKC office market was active with an office space of 7,500 sq. ft being bought at ₹40,000/sq. ft. Large pension funds and PE funds are also showing keen interest in acquiring good properties in BKC, which can form a part of the proposed REIT at a later date, considering that the stage is set for REITs in India," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.