IL&FS misses debt resolution target for Q2

As per revised estimates, ₹13,200 crore of additional debt is projected to be addressed by December 2020, the group said. This includes ₹8,150 crore resolved through the proposed InvIT (infrastructure investment trust) for which an "in-principle" approval from Sebi has been received. Further, resolution of ₹4,200 crore being achieved through debt restructuring has moved from September 2020 to December 2020. “The resolution for ₹10,000 crore, earlier communicated for achievement in Q3 FY21, is being moved to be achieved in subsequent periods," the group said.