Home >Companies >News >IL&FS sells stake in GIFT City to pare debt
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

IL&FS sells stake in GIFT City to pare debt

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2020, 12:20 AM IST Tanya Thomas

The sale will reduce the group’s dues by over 1,230 cr. IL&FS’s current debt stands at around 1 trillion

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), which has a bad debt burden of over 1 trillion, on Monday completed the sale of its 50% stake in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Co. Ltd (GIFTCL) to the Gujarat government, represented by the Gujarat Urban Development Co., or GUDCL.

IL&FS has received 32.71 crore as equity value for the shares. The sale will additionally reduce its consolidated debt by over 1,230 crore, IL&FS said in a press release.

The sale was completed following the approval of the principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 22 May. GUDCL, as the joint venture partner and the holder of the remaining 50% in GIFTCL, offered to purchase IL&FS’s share through the exercise of a contemplated right of first refusal under the joint venture agreement.

GIFTCL is a real estate developer, which is currently developing an international financial services city in the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar region.

“This development represents another key milestone in the overall resolution for the IL&FS group under the new board," it added.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Mint

IL&FS completes 50% stake sale in GIFT city to Gujarat government

1 min read . 08 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout