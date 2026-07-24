Amber Enterprises-owned IL JIN Electronics picks bankers for ₹3,500 crore IPO

IL JIN Electronics, a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India Ltd, is seeking to raise ₹3,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) and has appointed Axis Capital Ltd, Jefferies and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd as advisors for the listing, according to three people close to the development.
The electronics manufacturing firm is expected to file its draft papers soon and is targeting a listing by the end of 2026-27, the people said. The issue is likely to have a larger primary along with a secondary share sale, they added.
Incorporated in 2001, the company is engaged in the assembly of printed circuit board assemblies and the manufacturing of box‑build units. It caters to a wide range of applications, including air conditioners, washing machines, microwave ovens, automotive electronics, and energy meters, and produces box units for smartwatches, True Wireless Stereo devices, and set‑top boxes. It also operates manufacturing facilities in Chennai and Greater Noida.