Amber Enterprises-owned IL JIN Electronics picks bankers for ₹3,500 crore IPO

MUMBAI : IL JIN Electronics, a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India Ltd, is seeking to raise ₹3,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) and has appointed Axis Capital Ltd, Jefferies and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd as advisors for the listing, according to three people close to the development.
MUMBAI : IL JIN Electronics, a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India Ltd, is seeking to raise ₹3,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) and has appointed Axis Capital Ltd, Jefferies and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd as advisors for the listing, according to three people close to the development.
The electronics manufacturing firm is expected to file its draft papers soon and is targeting a listing by the end of 2026-27, the people said. The issue is likely to have a larger primary along with a secondary share sale, they added.
The electronics manufacturing firm is expected to file its draft papers soon and is targeting a listing by the end of 2026-27, the people said. The issue is likely to have a larger primary along with a secondary share sale, they added.
Incorporated in 2001, the company is engaged in the assembly of printed circuit board assemblies and the manufacturing of box‑build units. It caters to a wide range of applications, including air conditioners, washing machines, microwave ovens, automotive electronics, and energy meters, and produces box units for smartwatches, True Wireless Stereo devices, and set‑top boxes. It also operates manufacturing facilities in Chennai and Greater Noida.
Amber Enterprises initially acquired a 70% stake in IL JIN for ₹55 crore in 2017 and subsequently increased its holding to 90.2% in FY25 through a combination of debenture conversion and secondary share purchases, Icra noted in a report earlier this year.
Under Amber’s ownership, the company has expanded its presence across the electronics manufacturing services value chain, including bare printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing and other technology‑driven verticals, supported by targeted inorganic growth initiatives.
In July 2025, Moneycontrol reported that IL JIN had hired investment banks Nuvama, Ambit Capital, DAM Capital, and Motilal Oswal for an IPO to raise up to ₹1,500 crore.
IL JIN, Amber, Axis, Jefferies and Motilal Oswal haven't responded to Mint’s requests for a comment.
Inorganic expansion
Its market position is expected to improve further with the acquisition of a majority stake in Power-One Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd and a controlling stake in Unitronics. The acquisitions will help it expand into the industrial segment under the electronics division and benefit from robust forward integration in existing operations.
IL JIN’s revenue profile is fairly well diversified, with 45-50% derived from the consumer durables segment, 15-18% each from smartwatches and automobiles, around 11% from telecom, and the balance from defence, energy, and industrial applications.
Icra noted that the group continues to strengthen its diversification through targeted acquisitions in areas such as PCB manufacturing, solar inverters, and industrial automation, which is expected to broaden its sectoral presence.
In FY25, the company reported an operating income of ₹1,782 crore as compared to ₹913.4 crore a year ago. Its profit also widened to ₹61.4 crore from ₹8.5 crore in FY24.
In 2025, its capital structure was strengthened further following the ₹1,750 crore fundraise led by ChrysCapital, along with participation from InCred, Singularity Equity Fund, Axis New Opportunities AIF, Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Fund, and Avendus Future Leaders Fund.
Meanwhile, Gurugram-based Amber Group, incorporated in 1990, is one of India’s largest contract manufacturers of room air conditioners (RACs) and caters to leading brands such as Voltas, Blue Star, LG, Panasonic and Daikin.
With about 30 manufacturing plants across eight states, Amber has diversified into induction motors, printed circuit board assembly, roof-mounted AC units for mobility applications and injection moulding for refrigeration and automobile components through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.
In 2025, Amber concluded a ₹1,000 crore qualified institutional placement from major investors such as Nomura India Investment Fund, HDFC, Allianz Global Investors, and Invesco India. The QIP, coupled with its part stake sale in IL JIN’s potential listing, is part of its efforts to raise capital towards expansion plans.