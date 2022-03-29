IL&FS addresses 55,000 crore debt till date

An application has been filed with NCLAT for undertaking interim distribution of ₹16,000 crore of cash and InvIT units available across the group. Over 75% of this would be distributed to creditors of three large holding companies - IL&FS, IFIN and ITNL - which have a large base of public fund creditors. This has been made possible on account of IL&FS’ resolution framework and the underlying distribution formula.