IL&FS board plans to settle 60% of its debt by end of FY22

“The group has further enhanced its estimates of aggregate debt recovery to ₹61,000 crore —an increase of ₹5,000 crore over its earlier estimate of ₹56,000 crore. The increased estimate represents the resolution of nearly 62% of overall fund-based and non-fund-based group debt of approximately ₹99,000 crore, as of October 2018," the company said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}