IL&FS completes transfer of Sikar Bikaner Highways to InvIT for 375.5 cr

IL&FS completes transfer of Sikar Bikaner Highways to InvIT for ₹375.5 cr2 min read . 12:03 PM IST
- The amount will be received in the form of units of the Trust, IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL) informed the stock exchanges.
The IL&FS group has completed sale and transfer of its entire holding in Sikar Bikaner Highways Limited (SBHL) to its recently-formed InvIT, Roadstar Infra Investment Trust for ₹375.5 crore.
This is the second road project to be transferred in Invit after Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Ltd (MBEL) was transferred in December.
The transfer of road assets is among many such assets that the InvIT proposes to acquire in different phases.
The consideration of ₹375.5 crore will be received in the form of units of the Trust, IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL) informed the stock exchanges.
In addition to equity transfer, ITNL has also assigned its debts owed to Sikar Bikaner Highways Limited of Rs. 207.81 crore by executing a Deed of Assignment with Axis Trustee Services Limited against which a consideration to the equivalent amount is to be received in the form of units of the Trust.
Pursuant to the sale, SBHL has ceased to be the subsidiary of the company. The same is expected to be completed by 31 March.
IL&FS InvIT is the first vehicle for resolving debt owed to lenders of ITNL and other group entities. It is part of the overall group resolution framework adopted by the new board of IL&FS.
IL&FS received approval for launching phase-I of its InvIT from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in late October.
In FY 2017-18, the total revenue of Sikar Bikaner Highways Limited was Rs. 54.07 crore which is 0.55% % of the consolidated revenue of Rs. 9,778.92 crore of the company during that year.
IL&FS had earlier said that it proposes to transfer six road projects, including the Barwa Adda Expressway Ltd, Baleshwar Kharagpur Expressway Ltd, Sikar Bikaner Highway Ltd, East Hyderabad Expressway Ltd, Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Ltd, and Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co. Ltd, to Roadstar Infra Investment Trust under its InvIT phase-I.
The special purpose vehicles (SPVs) of these six projects would be transferred to the InvIT at an aggregate valuation of ₹9,214 crore, determined by an independent valuer.
