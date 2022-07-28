IL&FS concludes two more sale transactions for 77.5 crore

The new IL&FS Board, in a March update, had said that it has resolved nearly 55% of the group’s outstanding debt over the last three-and-a-half years. Among others, the company sold its iconic headquarters at Bandra Kurla Complex for ₹1,080 crore to reduce debt.
NEW DELHI: Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd. (IL&FS) on Thursday said it has completed two sale transactions, that of Urjankur Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Power Company Ltd. (Urjankur Warana) and IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd. (IEDCL) Energy Advisory Business division, for ₹77.5 crore.
Both the entities were part of its energy business portfolio.
IL&FS sold its 33.33% stake in Urjankur Warana to Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd (HSF or Host Sugar Factory). Urjankur Warana is an SPV jointly promoted by IEDCL, that holds 33.33% stake, and Urjankur Nidhi Trust, which holds the rest of the stake.
IEDCL also holds 27.75% stake in Urjankur Nidhi Trust along with Maharashtra Energy Development Agency that holds 50%, and Shree Datta Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd. holding the rest.
Besides selling its stake sale in Urjankur Warana, IL&FS also sold its 27.75% stake in Urjankur Nidhi Trust to HSF for ₹62.5 crore.
IL&FS has now exited both these entities completely.
Urjankur Warana owns a 44 MW bagasse-based cogeneration power plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, which is set up on land leased from HSF.
In the second transaction, IL&FS concluded the sale of Energy Advisory business, a division of IEDCL, to PTC India Ltd. using the Swiss Challenge method.
PTC emerged as the highest bidder in the process and the sale was completed on 26 July for ₹15 crore. This sale was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal.
Proceeds from both these sale transactions would be used by the new IL&FS board to reduce debt as per the resolution framework approved by NCLAT.
Nearly ₹55,000 crore of IL&FS’s total debt of ₹99,000 crore has been resolved, and this is 90% of the estimated debt resolution of ₹61,000 crore.