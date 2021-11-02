Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News / ILFS resolves 52,200 cr debt so far, to address 4,800cr more by Mar: Kotak

ILFS resolves 52,200 cr debt so far, to address 4,800cr more by Mar: Kotak

A spate of money market defaults by ILFS has put the spotlight on non-bank finance companies. Photo: Mint
3 min read . 06:04 PM IST PTI

Of the targeted 61,000 crore debt resolution by the fiscal-end, IL&FS has resolved 52,200 crore of the same by October-end and will address 4,800 crore more through the course of the year, Uday Kotak said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Of the targeted 61,000 crore debt resolution by the fiscal-end, IL&FS has resolved 52,200 crore of the same by October-end and will address 4,800 crore more through the course of the year, the management said on Tuesday.

MUMBAI : Of the targeted 61,000 crore debt resolution by the fiscal-end, IL&FS has resolved 52,200 crore of the same by October-end and will address 4,800 crore more through the course of the year, the management said on Tuesday.

The company is sitting on a cash balance of 16,700 crore as of end-October, when it completed the third year of its bankruptcy. The company has repaid 14,100 crore of debt this fiscal so far, according to chairman Uday Kotak who added that the company will address 4,800 crore more this fiscal year to meet the repayment target of 61,000 crore by March.

The company is sitting on a cash balance of 16,700 crore as of end-October, when it completed the third year of its bankruptcy. The company has repaid 14,100 crore of debt this fiscal so far, according to chairman Uday Kotak who added that the company will address 4,800 crore more this fiscal year to meet the repayment target of 61,000 crore by March.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Till date, the new management has addressed debt of 52,200 crore across group entities and the earlier estimate of resolving 61,000 crore of debt, which represents 62 per cent of the overall fund and non-fund based debt of over 99,000 crore as of October 2018, is also on course, Kotak said.

The resolution of 52,200 crore represents 86% of the overall estimated resolution value of 61,000 crore and 53% of the total debt.

The group estimates to take the resolution to around 57,000 crore by March 2022, Kotak said, and pointed out that the overall estimated debt resolution is significantly higher than the average recovery under IBC since its inception in 2016.

Of the 347 entities under the IL&FS Group in October 2018, when its board was overtaken by the government and appointed a new board under Kotak, 235 entities have been resolved till date, including resolution applications filed with various courts, and applications for 15 more entities are expected to be filed with courts by March 2022, he said.

The group estimates resolution of the remaining nearly 4,000 crore debt across 97 entities to move into the next fiscal.

The 52,200 crore debt resolved comprises 14,100 crore of debt discharged and available cash balance of 16,700 crore; of which 13,200 crore came from cases approved by courts and pending transaction closures on account of documentation and other closing requirements; and the balance 8,200 crore has come from applications filed with courts which are pending approval.

MINT PREMIUM See All

It’s time to raise the ₹1 trillion GST bar for assessi ...

Common mistakes to avoid while choosing a term insuranc ...

Strong realizations, falling debt lift SAIL

For HDFC, the best days are still ahead

Between July 2021 and now, the group has cleared an additional 8,500 crore debt from monetisation initiatives including InvIT Phase 1; Terracis Technology (erstwhile IL&FS Technologies); ONGC Tripura Gas-based power project; Warora Chandrapur road project and IL&FS Prime Terminals, Fujairah.In addition, it has also submitted an application with the NCLT seeking approval for transfer of five road projects, with a resolution value of around 4,000 crore, under phase 2 of the InvIT monetisation and has launched sale process of IFIN's external bad loan portfolio of around 4,300 crore under the Swiss challenge method.

The selection and finalisation of the higher bidder in the TIFC sale process (IL&FS headquarters in Mumbai) is also underway. Kotak said the board was challenged not only with the pandemic which impacted the resolution process but also several other challenges, including delays in receipt of annuities from some states; challenges in securing consent from other stakeholders including lenders, shareholders and joint venture partners and authorities; and ongoing legal proceedings, litigations and arbitrations by different lenders, subcontractors and authorities.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!