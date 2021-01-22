IL&FS roads InvIT gets all necessary approvals, ready to be launched

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) will launch its infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) soon, by which it will convert the outstanding debt owed to banks in 10 road projects into units of the trust. The InvIT has received all necessary approvals for its launch, a press release from the company said.

IL&FS has obtained the registration certificate from the Securities and Exchange Board of India and approvals from the committee of creditors of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd for transfer of phase 1 assets and has completed the green channel notification for approval process for the InvIT from the Competition Commission of India. The InvIT will resolve nearly Rs13,000 crore of outstanding debt.

The units of the InvIT are expected to be distributed to lenders, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank. The company has not given details about how the InvIT will be structured or listed.

On Friday, the management and government-appointed board of directors of IL&FS said that as on date approximately Rs32,000 crore of aggregate debt of the group has been addressed. The group had outstanding debt of more than Rs1 trillion when the ministry of corporate affairs superseded the existing board of directors in October 2018.

The new board, led by banker Uday Kotak, today maintained its estimate of addressing aggregate debt of more than Rs56,000 crore by FY22.

The addressed debt of Rs32,000 crore comprises Rs21,600 crore addressed basis cash balances and about ₹10,300 crore of additional net recovery expected from resolution and restructuring applications filed with the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The aggregate debt of approximately Rs32,000 crore addressed represents nearly 57% of the overall targeted recovery value of Rs56,300 crore and about 32% of the overall debt of more than Rs99,000 crore as of October 2018, according to a press release from IL&FS.

The debt addressed basis cash balances increased by Rs2,500 crore since 30 September 2020, mainly on account of receipt of settlement amount by IL&FS Solar Power for Rs780 crore, receipt of Rs1,190 crore of tariff payments from the power distribution company by IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power, and Rs300 crore recoveries in IL&FS Financial Services Ltd, from borrowers outside the IL&FS group.

The resolution and restructuring applications with gross resolution value of more than Rs14,000 crore, which have been filed with the NCLT Mumbai, and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, for final approvals, include Rs7,550 crore for three road assets, Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd, Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd, and Chongqing Yuhe Expressway Co. Ltd, Rs4,900 crore for restructuring of ITPCL, Rs1,370 crore towards settlement amounts to be received by Kiratpur Ner Chowk Expressway Ltd and Fagne Songarh Expressway Ltd after termination of the relevant concession agreements, and Rs200 crore for environment and real estate entities.

Since October 2020, the group has obtained creditor approval for H1 bid for sale of Terracis Technologies Ltd, which represents a recovery value of nearly Rs1,200 crore, completing the bidding process for IL&FS Group’s stake in ONGC Tripura Power Co. with aggregate recovery value of more than Rs3,800 crore, completing of the sale of CPG BPM, and launching the sale process of IFIN’s external non-performing loan portfolio of around Rs4,700 crore.

"However, the group faced some delays in moving ahead on the resolution mainly on account of significant impact of covid-19, which has added time and logistical complexities in the process, affected valuations for certain assets, and delayed receipt of approvals from key stakeholders. This has also been compounded by delay in receipt of annuities and attrition of key managerial and operational personnel," according to the press release.

