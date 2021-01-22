IL&FS roads InvIT gets all necessary approvals, ready to be launched

The resolution and restructuring applications with gross resolution value of more than Rs14,000 crore, which have been filed with the NCLT Mumbai, and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, for final approvals, include Rs7,550 crore for three road assets, Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd, Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd, and Chongqing Yuhe Expressway Co. Ltd, Rs4,900 crore for restructuring of ITPCL, Rs1,370 crore towards settlement amounts to be received by Kiratpur Ner Chowk Expressway Ltd and Fagne Songarh Expressway Ltd after termination of the relevant concession agreements, and Rs200 crore for environment and real estate entities.