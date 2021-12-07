Mumbai: IL&FS Transportation Networks has entered into a share purchase agreement with Axis Trustee Services to transfer 85.50% of the paid-up capital (or 18.95 crore shares) of its arm Moradabad Bareilly Expressway for an initial consideration of ₹373.58 crore, the company said on Monday.

In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, the company said Axis Trustee Services has been appointed as the trustee of the newly formed IL&FS InvIT-- Roadstar Investment Infra Trust.

The company has also assigned debts owed by Moradabad Bareilly Expressway, amounting to ₹14.34 crore, by executing a deed of assignment with Axis Trustee Services.

The sale is expected to be completed by 31 December.

IL&FS received approval for launching its Phase I of Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in late October. With InvIT now ready, transfer of road assets is expected to pick pace.

Shares of IL&FS Transportation Networks gained 5% in early trade on the BSE on Monday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.