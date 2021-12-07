IL&FS signs pact with Axis Trustee to transfer shares in arm for 373.6 crore

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai: IL&FS Transportation Networks has entered into a share purchase agreement with Axis Trustee Services to transfer 85.50% of the paid-up capital (or 18.95 crore shares) of its arm Moradabad Bareilly Expressway for an initial consideration of ₹373.58 crore, the company said on Monday.
In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, the company said Axis Trustee Services has been appointed as the trustee of the newly formed IL&FS InvIT-- Roadstar Investment Infra Trust.
The company has also assigned debts owed by Moradabad Bareilly Expressway, amounting to ₹14.34 crore, by executing a deed of assignment with Axis Trustee Services.
The sale is expected to be completed by 31 December.
IL&FS received approval for launching its Phase I of Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in late October. With InvIT now ready, transfer of road assets is expected to pick pace.
Shares of IL&FS Transportation Networks gained 5% in early trade on the BSE on Monday.