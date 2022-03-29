OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  IL&FS's headquarters in Mumbai sold to Brookfield for 1,080 crore
Listen to this article

IL&FS' headquarters at Mumbai's BKC has been sold to Brookfield for 1080 crore. The Letter of Intent given to Brookfield & asset will be handed over later this year. 

During a press conference, IL&FS said its total debt was 99,355 crore across 347 entities when the new board took over in 2018. But it has managed to resolve 55,000 cr debt overall by 31 March, 2022. 

“Overall estimated debt that we target to resolve stands at 61,000 crore or 62% debt of 2018 debt."

The company further elaborated that 21,000 cr has been discharged by the way of asset monitisation.  And, 20,000 through cash and InvIT. 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Also, transaction closure is underway for 7,500 crore while 6,500 cr is awaiting judicial approvals.  

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout