IMF says China has tools to avoid Evergrande's problems becoming systemic crisis

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it is closely following developments surrounding China Evergrande Group, but believes Beijing has the tools to prevent the situation from turning into a systemic crisis.

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told Reuters the real estate sector was a big part of China's economy, and China Evergrande's potential default could have implications for China's economic activity and financial stability.

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told Reuters the real estate sector was a big part of China's economy, and China Evergrande's potential default could have implications for China's economic activity and financial stability. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.