Immigrants can help relieve the labor shortage

Would-be migrants are also getting word that jobs are easy to come by, and that matters more to them than anything our president says. News coverage these days tends to dwell on asylum-seekers, but some 70% of illegal border crossers are single adults simply looking for work. Republicans worry about the U.S. becoming a welfare magnet for migrants, and there’s always the chance of that happening as Democrats strive to expand the size, scope and accessibility of government benefits. But the overwhelming majority of people entering the country unlawfully are seeking employment, not handouts, and they have no viable legal option.

