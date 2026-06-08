Immuneel eyes West Asia, Asia-Pacific expansion for cancer therapy after ₹100 crore funding

Cell and gene therapy platform Immuneel Therapeutics is betting that a low-cost Indian model for CAR-T cancer treatment can travel beyond its home market.
The biotech firm, backed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, said it is preparing to expand into other markets across West Asia and Asia-Pacific, building on what it describes as encouraging early commercial traction in India.
The company on Monday announced a Series B funding round of more than ₹100 crore, with participation from new investors including Singularity AMC and Rainmatter by Zerodha, as well as existing investors Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital.
The funding will be used to scale up its CAR-T therapy business in India, expand internationally and advance its research pipeline. Before the latest round, Immuneel had raised about $40 million, including $12 million ( ₹100 crore) in an extended Series A round in July 2024. The company was valued at ₹488 crore as of April 2024 and has not disclosed its latest valuation.