Immunity foods are in vogue

Sales of Chyavanprash and honey have surged as Indians turn to traditional immunity-boosters in the fight against coronavirus. Equally, they are buying up so-called ‘heightened hygiene’ products such as liquid washes and sanitizers.

Sales of Chyavanprash and honey have surged as Indians turn to traditional immunity-boosters in the fight against coronavirus. Equally, they are buying up so-called ‘heightened hygiene’ products such as liquid washes and sanitizers.

Nielsen estimates that in June, sales of Chyavanprash, an Ayurvedic mixture of gooseberries, brahmi and several other ingredients, grew 283% from a year ago. Branded honey was up 39% year-on-year, while liquid toilet soaps saw a category growth of 112% in the month of June.

Nielsen estimates that in June, sales of Chyavanprash, an Ayurvedic mixture of gooseberries, brahmi and several other ingredients, grew 283% from a year ago. Branded honey was up 39% year-on-year, while liquid toilet soaps saw a category growth of 112% in the month of June. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The novel coronavirus is spurring rapid changes in consumer behaviour—among them, a speedy adoption of cleaning and immunity building products.

Some consumers also went back to traditional recipes and searched YouTube to make immunity boosters at home.

“Safety and immunity will remain embedded in consumer behaviour for a long time," Nielsen said in the report.

Dabur India that sells Chyavanprash has seen sales of its product surge since March.

“The demand dynamics in the marketplace have already changed. We are seeing consumer preferences shift with consumers seeking Ayurvedic healthcare products, particularly for boosting their immunity and fighting illnesses," Dabur India Ltd chief executive officer Mohit Malhotra said earlier.