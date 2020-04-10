Companies across India expect the fallout of covid-19 to last beyond 6 months and are worried about the productivity and well-being of their employees who have been forced to work from home, according to survey by EY.

The business disruption has also affected companies who are not used to their employees working remotely while many plan to adopt technology for new recruitment, showed the survey of senior human resources executives of 100 firms.

As much as 72% of the respondents felt the impact of the pandemic will be felt beyond six months. Around 55% of the organizations expect medium-to-significant impact on employee cost, the survey showed. Many organizations are trying to support the junior management by offering additional pay-outs and hazard pay. While 22% organizations are considering manpower optimization in the short-term, 35% want to delve into it in the future depending on the impact on their business.

“Initial priorities of IT infrastructure, basic communication and operations support are now fading into the background as new priorities emerge. Going forward, we need to focus on sustaining productivity in the context of remote working and shutdowns, ensuring well-being and engagement in case of sustained remote working, and building cost management options in case we face a deeper economic downturn," said Gopal Nagpaul, partner, workforce advisory (Africa, India and Middle East), people advisory services, EY India.

As per the survey, organisations that were not used to remote working are more likely to face the heat and would have been forced to mobilize IT infrastructure with data security protocols at a very short notice.

The psychological impact on the workforce is another concern many organizations are grappling with. Many of them are handling it through virtual yoga and psychological counselling sessions.