Pernod Ricard India saw its revenue from operations decline 13.6% year-on-year to ₹23,701.27 crore in FY26, following the sale of its Imperial Blue business to home-grown liquor maker Tilaknagar Industries. The development resulted in the French spirits company's loss of its position as India's largest alcoholic beverage company by revenue to Diageo India.

The company's total income, including other income, stood at ₹24,122.03 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, marking a 12.8% decline from the previous fiscal year, according to financial documents filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Diageo India takes the lead as Pernod Ricard slips With the decline in revenue, Pernod Ricard ceded its position as India's largest alco-beverage company to Diageo India, which operates through listed entity United Spirits Ltd (USL) and is part of British multinational alcoholic beverages company Diageo plc.

Diageo India reported revenue from operations of ₹27,816 crore in FY26, while its total consolidated income stood at ₹28,294 crore. This represented a year-on-year growth of 4.38%.

Pernod Ricard, which sells several international liquor brands alongside its Seagram portfolio in India, had held the top position for the past few years. Its lead followed USL's sale of popular mass-market whisky brands to Inbrew Beverages in 2021, as part of the company's strategy to premiumise its portfolio.

Combined income of Pernod Ricard and Diageo declines The combined total income of the two global alco-beverage companies in India stood at ₹52,416.03 crore in FY26, down 5.17% from ₹55,275.6 crore in the previous financial year.

Another significant player in the Indian market, beer maker United Breweries Ltd (UBL), also reported a decline in income. The company, now controlled by Dutch brewing major Heineken, recorded a nearly 10% fall in total consolidated income to ₹17,508.66 crore in FY26, compared with ₹19,444.44 crore in FY25.

Radico Khaitan emerges as India's third-largest alco-bev company In contrast, home-grown liquor maker Radico Khaitan reported a strong financial performance during the year. Its total consolidated income increased nearly 22.7% to ₹20,976.4 crore in FY26, against ₹17,098.5 crore in the previous financial year.

Promoted by the Khaitan family, the company has a portfolio of popular brands, including Magic Moments vodka, 8PM whisky, Rampur Indian Single Malt, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin and Royal Ranthambore whisky.

With its latest performance, Radico Khaitan has emerged as India's third-largest alcoholic beverages company by revenue.

Premiumisation drives India's alco-beverage market The performance of major liquor companies comes amid a growing shift towards premiumisation in India's alcoholic beverages market. Companies are increasingly expanding their premium and luxury product portfolios to boost growth and improve realisations.

For Pernod Ricard, India remains its largest market globally by volume and one of its most important markets for future growth.

The company, which owns international brands such as Absolut, Jameson, Chivas Regal, Ballantine's and The Glenlivet, is continuing preparatory work for a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its Indian business.

In FY'26, Pernod Ricard's profit from continuing operations was up two-fold at ₹4,551.60 crore as against ₹1,734.59 crore a year before. This was helped by exceptional gains of ₹3,223.49 crore (from proceeds of sale of Imperial Blue).

Pernod Ricard's Profit before exceptional items and tax in FY26 was ₹2,475.29 crore, up 5.68 per cent. It was ₹2,342.24 crore a year before.

Pernod Ricard's expenses on advertising and promotion were ₹971.69 crore, up 12.44 per cent in FY26. This was ₹864.16 crore a year before in FY25.

Its total tax expense was at ₹1,147.18 crore, up 88.8 per cent in FY26 as against ₹607.65 crore a year before.

Pernod Ricard India's total expenses were down 14.51 per cent to ₹21,646.74 crore.

Pernod Ricard is a fully-owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard South Asia, which is a step-down unit of French spirits makers. Besides, it also owns the Segram profile, which has brands as Blenders Pride, 100 Pipers, Longitude 77 and the new brand 'Xclamat!on.