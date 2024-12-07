Companies
New rules may strip shelves bare of imported luxury shoes
Varuni Khosla , Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 07 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
- Luxury shoe brands are running out of inventory as new BIS licensing regulations cause delays and increase costs.
New Delhi: Do you collect luxury leather, suede or satin shoes or are you a big sneakerhead? You may have to wait for several months for a new pair. Shelves at luxury shoe boutiques across India may turn sparse in the coming weeks as India’s mandatory licensing regulations that kicked in August are increasing costs and delaying stock arrivals.
