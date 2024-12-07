New rules may strip shelves bare of imported luxury shoes

“Santoni Italy applied to get BIS hallmarking status some months ago and we expect to get it by March 2025," said Sanjay Kataria, the India franchisee of Italian bespoke shoe company which is expanding its presence in the country. “Since this is peak season, we've seen strong sales in the last two months and could be faced with a situation where our popular shoes may run out before the hallmarking status comes through. Luxury shoes could have been kept out of this ruling as far fewer pieces are sold per annum."