Impossible Foods plans to slash around 20% of workforce2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 02:21 AM IST
Impossible Foods also offered voluntary separation payments and benefits to employees at the end of 2022
Impossible Foods Inc., the maker of meatless burgers and sausages, is preparing to cut about 20% of its staff, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×