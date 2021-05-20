Impresario Handmade Restaurants partners Mumbai's dabbawalas for home delivery

“Ordering directly from restaurants (and not through aggregators) empowers us to have direct and deeper relationships with our customers and saves on prohibitive commissions being paid out to them. We are then able to pass these savings on to our customers and allow them to benefit from ordering directly. Now, ordering directly is also helping to provide employment to our dabbawalas, who have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic," said Riyaaz Amlani, chief executive officer and managing director, Impresario Handmade Restaurants.