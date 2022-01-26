In a big-ticket land deal, Elan Group acquires 40-acre land in Gurgaon

Elan Group has bought around 40-acre land in Gurgaon for ₹580 crore from Indiabulls Real Estate to develop housing and commercial projects, news agency Press Trust of India reported. This land parcel, located on Dwarka Expressway, will help Gurgaon-based Elan Group make an entry into the housing segment with the total development potential of around 5 million square feet, the report said.

