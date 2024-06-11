In a Conservative Pitch to Investors, Afcons says focus on high-margin EPC projects
Relying on its expertise in executing technologically complex construction projects has helped the company log a compounded annual growth rate of over 16% for the past several years while maintaining healthy cashflows, Afcons management told Mint in an interview.
Mumbai: Shapoorji Pallonji Group company Afcons is making a conservative pitch to prospective investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) with emphasis on sticking to its core strength of high-margin engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects.