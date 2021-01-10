In a first, all-women Air India crew fly from San Francisco to Bengaluru

An all-women cockpit crew of Air India has taken off the inaugural flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco. "Way to go girls! Professional, qualified & confident, the all-women cockpit crew takes off from San Francisco to Bengaluru on @airindiain s flight to fly over the North Pole. Our Nari Shakti achieves a historic first," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

"Imagine this: All Women Cockpit Crew. Longest flight into India. Crossing the North Pole. It’s here & happening! Records were broken. History in the making by AI176 from San Francisco to Bengaluru. AI 176 is cruising at 30000 feet," Air India tweeted.

The Air India flight will fly over the North Pole, taking the Atlantic route to reach Bengaluru.

The inaugural flight AI176 departed from San Francisco in the USA at 8.30 pm (local time) on Saturday and it will land at the Kempegowda International Airport at 3.45 am (local time) on Monday.

Earlier, on Saturday, the minister had said in a tweet that Air India's woman power flies high around the world and it was a historic inaugural flight between the two cities. "Air India's woman power flies high around the world. All women cockpit crew consisting of Captain Zoya Agarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akanksha Sonawane, and Capt Shivani Manhas will operate the historic inaugural flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco," he said.

The aerial distance between San Francisco and Bengaluru is one of the longest in the world.