NEW DELHI: India INX Global Access IFSC Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSE’s India INX, has tied up with Sova Capital, a London-based emerging markets broker-dealer, to offer Indian investors access to the Russian securities market.

The partnership will create a cost-effective bridge for Indian investors to access trading on Moscow Exchange (MOEX), Russia’s main trading venue for equities, bonds, derivatives, FX and money markets, the company said.

“We are happy to tie-up with Sova Capital in our effort to broaden the access of domestic investors to international markets. We strongly believe this partnership shall further increase the international proposition and attract greater participation on India INX platform," said V Balasubramaniam, managing director and chief executive officer & CEO, India INX.

India INX Global Access IFSC has launched a platform through which Indian clients can trade foreign stocks. The tie-up with Sova Capital, an international clearing member of MOEX, will provide an outbound connection to all India INX Members and their clients to access all instruments on MOEX and trade the global markets directly from India.

Commenting on the tie-up, Tatiana Primak, sales director, Sova Capital, said, “We are delighted to establish access to Indian investors via our tie-up with India INX to all segments of Moscow Exchange: equities, stocks, derivatives, FX SPOT. Today markets are integrated and India INX, as an offshore exchange, has made the first but critically important step by offering unified marketplace that provides access to global markets directly from India. We strongly feel that our cooperation opens new prospects for mutually beneficial business relations between Moscow Exchange and India INX and further deepens financial ties between India and Russia."

