Surprised by case

Religare director P.K. Tripathy told Mint he was surprised that Rashmi Saluja filed a case against her own company, which she was served only to the company, and not the individual board members. He noted that four out of the six directors (including Saluja) agreed that an AGM should be held as a matter of shareholder rights, which is why they appeared in court through their counsel, to ensure the company was represented. Tripathy said the fifth director held a differing opinion from the majority at present, but could potentially change stance and align with others directors later.