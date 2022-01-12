Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said it has crossed a new milestone in its diversity journey in third quarter, with the number of women in its workforce crossing 200,000.

TCS said there was 68% growth in women at senior levels during 2016-2021 period.

The company added 28,238 employees on a net basis, taking the total number of employees to 556,986 as on December 31, 2021. Its policy of hiring local talent across the world has resulted in a globally distributed workforce comprising 156 nationalities.

The company said it continued to invest in organic talent development. Over 100,000 market-relevant deep skills were gained by TCSers in Q3.

32.3% of open positions in TCS were fulfilled through up-skilling/cross-skilling. TCS said Over 38,000 contextual masters were identified across the organization represent a large, internally groomed cadre of specialists powering the company’s expanding foray into the growth and transformation opportunity.

Sustained investment in organic talent development, progressive workplace policies and a vibrant culture that empowers individuals and fosters creativity, have resulted in a long-term track record for best-in-class talent retention," TCS added while annoucing its quarterly results.

Meanwhile, the IT Services attrition rate (LTM), even though the company claimed is lowest in the industry, was 15.3% in Q3.

“The ability to attract and retain top quality talent across the world has been central to TCS’ business success and a source of competitive differentiation. We continue to set new records in talent acquisition. In addition to the 43,000 freshers we hired in H1, we onboarded 34,000 fresh graduates in Q3 – which is higher than our full year fresher hiring numbers in prior years. On the talent retention side, we continue to be the industry benchmark," Milind Lakkad, TCS chief HR said.

TCS has also announced a ₹18,000 crore share buyback at 17% premium after reporting strong quarterly earnings, boosted by sustained demand for its digital services.

Net profit at the IT giant rose more than 12% to ₹9,769 crore ($1.32 billion) in the three months to December 31, above analysts' expectations, compared to the same period last year.

Strong demand across business segments pushed third-quarter revenue growth to its highest in five years, increasing more than 16% year-on-year to ₹48,885 crore.

