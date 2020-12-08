In battle against hackers, companies try to deceive the deceivers

In battle against hackers, companies try to deceive the deceivers6 min read . 10:09 AM IST
- The idea is to convince the attackers they have been successful, so that they will then reveal their methods
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An increasing number of companies are looking at an innovative approach to deal with hackers that break into their computer networks. They lure cybercriminals into thinking they’re getting close to the good stuff—and then they trap them.
That’s what Land O’Lakes, the suburban Minneapolis agricultural giant, is doing.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.