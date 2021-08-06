In blow to RIL-Future deal, SC backs arbitration order

“If SIAC, too, rules in favour of Amazon, the e-commerce activities of Amazon will get a further boost because, in the offline space, Future still has the largest presence, and that’s why serving online customers with daily household products in the middle-class segment, especially in tier II and tier III locations, will be easier and faster for Amazon. This will ensure a level-playing field between Amazon and Reliance Retail," said the first person, adding that RIL may need to think of new ways to expand its retail reach.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}