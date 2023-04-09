In charts | India’s top 100 firms: Glass half-full, half-empty3 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 07:09 PM IST
India’s top firms have made good progress on corporate governance standards, but there are still areas that need attention. Diversity at the top has seen improvement, while firms’ response to sexual harassment has been found wanting, suggests a survey published last week
India’s top 100 listed companies have made good progress on corporate governance standards, but there are still areas that need attention. Diversity at the top has seen improvement, while companies’ response to sexual harassment has been found wanting, and funds under corporate social responsibility (CSR) are not being utilized fully, suggests the Excellence Enablers Survey on Corporate Governance published last week. It is an initiative by former Securities and Exchange Board of India chairman M. Damodaran. The study relied on annual reports and website disclosures of all Nifty 100 companies. Here are some key findings.