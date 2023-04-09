In charts | India’s top 100 firms: Glass half-full, half-empty

Close to a third of Nifty 100 companies reported getting no complaints in FY22 under the law for prevention of sexual harassment at workplace. The number stood at 29, 30, 37 and 31 in the four financial years from FY19 to FY22, respectively. The absence of any complaints at all in companies with such large workforces could in some cases point to a lack of awareness among employees about such a redressal forum or a lack of confidence in reporting cases of this nature.