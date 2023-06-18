In charts: Is India Inc falling under a debt trap again?3 min read 18 Jun 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Aggregate gross debt of listed companies rose by nearly 19% in 2022-23, the sharpest increase in over a decade after falling 4% and 2% in the previous two years, a Mint analysis showed.
Listed companies resorted to borrowing again in the year ended March, marking a reversal of the deleveraging spree in the low interest rate regime of the pandemic years, a Mint analysis showed. In the years 2020-21 and 2021-22, Indian firms had pared their gross debt by 4% and 2%, respectively. However, gross debt rose by nearly 19% in 2022-23, the sharpest increase in over a decade. Elevated borrowing costs add to the risks of highly leveraged companies with weak financials, as they could struggle to meet their debt obligations under tightening monetary policy and financial conditions. Cash buffers may only provide a temporary relief. The analysis covered 2,710 listed firms, and excludes banking and financial firms.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×