In Elizabeth Holmes trial, ex-Theranos employees cite culture of fear and isolation

Grueling hours aren’t unusual at a startup. But at Theranos, where some lab workers pulled 16-hour days and slept in their cars, long days could be used in a punitive way to shame other employees, they said in court testimony. According to an email displayed in court, Mr. Balwani boasted about the software team working until 3 a.m. and returning at 10 a.m., telling other employees that they weren’t working hard enough if they fell short of that schedule.