In first address, CEO Walsh signals IndiGo’s global ambitions despite aviation headwinds

Less than 48 hours into the job, IndiGo's new chief executive officer (CEO) William Walsh used his first address to employees to signal that the airline will stay the course on international expansion despite mounting global headwinds.

“Aviation today faces evolving airspace challenges, supply chain constraints and changing global conditions and these realities require us to remain agile, disciplined and resilient. Yet they do not change our direction,” said Walsh, addressing employees during IndiGo's 20th anniversary townhall on Tuesday.

Civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu was also present at IndiGo's headquarters in Gurugram to commemorate the airline's 20th anniversary.

“Now what excites me even more is the opportunity before us. As new aircraft join the fleet and our international network continues to expand, Indigo will connect India with more destinations across the world than ever before,” he said.

Challenges ahead Walsh's optimism comes even as IndiGo faces operational and financial challenges that could test its international expansion plans.

“The immediate concerns that Willie Walsh needs to address is the route disruption the airline faces in Middle East (West Asia) and Europe. Middle East is still not back to normal. And European operations are hit,” said Gagan Dixit, vice president, oil and gas and aviation, at Elara Securities.

"The pause in long haul operations and returning damp leased aircraft to Norse Atlantic, indicate the challenges IndiGo faces on the international route expansion front," he said. “This capacity concern has to be addressed.”

IndiGo has already decided to end its wide-body operations from 25 October 2026 and conclude its damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways on 31 October 2026, citing airspace constraints, elevated fuel costs and currency pressures.

Dixit also flagged the volatility in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices as a key challenge. "For IndiGo, ATF volatility was a huge hit in Q1FY27. As chief executive this is something Walsh has to look into."

Jet fuel typically accounts for 35-40% of an airline's operating costs. In Q1FY27, IndiGo's fuel expenses surged more than 84%, contributing to the carrier's unexpected loss.

"A third concern is weakening of the rupee to the dollar, and this impacting the bottomline," Dixit said. Airline expenses such as maintenance and aircraft lease payments are typically denominated in US dollars, making a weaker rupee a drag on operating costs and profitability.

Walsh takes charge at a crucial moment for IndiGo, which is marking its 20th anniversary this year. The airline appointed the former director general of the International Air Transport Association after former chief executive Pieter Elbers resigned in March, with co-founder and managing director Rahul Bhatia serving as interim CEO in the meantime.

His appointment follows a turbulent period for the airline. IndiGo’s domestic market share fell from 63.6% in November 2025 to 59.6% in December after its operational crisis. Since then, the carrier has recovered strongly, regaining a 66.3% market share in June.

Walsh’s first public remarks as chief executive also coincided with fresh leadership churn at rival Air India, where chief digital and technology officer Satya Ramaswamy exited on Tuesday. Air India is still searching for a new chief executive after Campbell Wilson resigned in March.

Both airlines reported losses in fiscal year 2026 (FY26). Air India, with a 23.9% domestic market share, reported a loss of ₹22,238 crore, more than double the previous year. IndiGo reported a ₹2,394 crore loss, compared with a profit in FY25.

For the long run Walsh also underscored the challenges of running a successful airline. “In the last 10 years alone, 408 airlines have failed. So what you have achieved is absolutely remarkable,” he said, adding that success in aviation comes through discipline, teamwork and consistency.

Calling India one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world, Walsh said the country has the potential to become a major global aviation hub because of rising demand for air travel and its strategic location.

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He added that IndiGo is well placed to lead this growth and strengthen its position as one of the world's most respected airlines.