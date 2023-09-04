In first, Paytm launches ‘Card Soundbox’ enabling credit, debit card payments

In first, Paytm launches ‘Card Soundbox’ enabling credit, debit card payments2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Paytm has launched Card Soundbox, a device that allows merchants to accept mobile and card payments. The Soundbox can accept payments from Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and RuPay network
One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm,on MOnday announced the launch of Card Soundbox.The company in a statement said that empowers merchants to
