In ‘funding winter’, Sequoia remains leading VC firm3 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 12:44 AM IST
- Sequoia struck a total of 73 deals during the period compared to 47 in first six months of 2021
NEW DELHI : Marquee Indian and global venture capital firms such as Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global, Accel, Alpha Wave Global and Blume Ventures stayed more active in the first half of this calendar year compared to a year earlier, with some more than doubling their investments despite talks of a ‘funding winter’ in the startup ecosystem.