In-home use of beverages will open up new avenues: Nadia Chauhan

NEW DELHI : For India’s top beverage makers, the sweltering summer accounts for a chunk of sales marked by the launch of new campaigns and products. As the country went into a strict lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus on 25 March, bringing to halt the movement of people, travel and eating out, beverage companies saw demand shrink overnight. Parle Agro, which sells Frooti and Appy Fizz brand of beverages, says the closure of retail stores, airlines and eateries broke its links with several trade channels. In an interview, Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and chief marketing officer, Parle Agro, said the company is mending those links and seeking emerging opportunities in ‘in-home’ consumption of its brands. Edited excerpts: