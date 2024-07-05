In promised land India, Siemens CEO Roland Busch prepares for the long haul
Summary
- Siemens, which operates in technology, manufacturing, industrial automation and rail transport, has invested over €100 million in India in FY24, and around €1 billion over the past 7-8 years
Mumbai: For German multinational Siemens AG, India has always been the promised market. And with political stability and continuity at the Centre, the engineering giant is convinced that business-friendly policies will continue as before. However, Roland Busch, the company's global CEO, would like to see a quicker conclusion of India's trade talks with the European Union (EU).