In Q2, Cognizant delivered its best quarterly revenue: Rajesh Nambiar

One of our strategic priorities is “accelerating digital", and we are doing exactly that by sharpening our ability to support clients as they transform into software-driven enterprises. Since 2019, we have invested more than $2 billion in mergers and acquisitions to accelerate our progress against our targeted digital battlegrounds. Last week, we acquired TQS Integration to enhance our smart manufacturing offerings—marking 14 acquisitions over the past 18 months. All are focused on our strategic priorities of digital engineering, data and AI, cloud and IoT—capabilities that enable our clients to compete as modern digital businesses. Seven of those acquisitions were cloud-related. We have also been able to extend our portfolio, partner ecosystem and elevate our market position. We are thrilled to have a world-class portfolio of solutions and capabilities to bring to bear for our clients, and you can expect us to continue to pursue M&A as part of our strategy of continuing to enhance that portfolio.