In rare big bet, Indian VC backs local cybersecurity firm's $70 mn fundraise
Rwit Ghosh , Mansi Verma 5 min read 31 Jul 2025, 06:33 PM IST
Summary
Safe Security, a Palo Alto-based cybersecurity firm, has raised $70 million in a Series C round led by Avataar Venture Partners. The funding will focus on product development as the company aims for a public listing in 3-4 years after strong growth.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Palo Alto, US-based cybersecurity platform Safe Security has raised $70 million in a Series C round led by B2B SaaS-focused investor Avataar Venture Partners. According to Tracxn data, this is one of the largest cybersecurity deals to be led by an Indian venture capital firm.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story